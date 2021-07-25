Truegame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,062.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $85,771.23 and approximately $3,062.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

