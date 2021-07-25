Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307,558 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. 3,186,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,362. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.