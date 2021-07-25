Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

