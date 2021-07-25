Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

