Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

