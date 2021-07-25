Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.26% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,701,000.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
