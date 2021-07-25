Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.26% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,701,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.