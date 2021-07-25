Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDHAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.