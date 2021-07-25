Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 12,551 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

