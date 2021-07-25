Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.4% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

COP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

