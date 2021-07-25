Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

