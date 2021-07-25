Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.76. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

