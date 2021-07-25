Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.