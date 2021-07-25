Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.