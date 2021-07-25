Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,211.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $44,065,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $16,011,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Generac by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.15 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

