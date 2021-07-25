Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.55 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.04 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.