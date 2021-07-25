Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.30 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 34,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

ARWR stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

