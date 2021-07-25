Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.50 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.40% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

URA opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

