Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.54 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.08 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

