Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.58 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

