Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,104 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

