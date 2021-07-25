Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

