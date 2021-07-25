Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 526,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.33% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 2,074,153 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.