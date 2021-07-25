Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.