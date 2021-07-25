Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,707,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $611,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.30 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

