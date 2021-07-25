Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 245.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

