Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,224 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.