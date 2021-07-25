Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,266 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

