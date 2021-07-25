Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,399 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

