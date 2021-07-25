Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.58 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of LGACU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.