Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRPMU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $130,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $160,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BRPMU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

