TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $6.74 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $51,540.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,742,564,506 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

