Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 3.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $3,135,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

TWLO stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.84. 1,013,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.73. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

