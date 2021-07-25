Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,590,246 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 9,540,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.