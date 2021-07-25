Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,907,121 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.36% of Uber Technologies worth $370,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 9,540,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

