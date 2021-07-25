Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

