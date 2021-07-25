Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $974,933.98 and approximately $432,166.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00282990 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

