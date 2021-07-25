UBU Finance Price Tops $0.0273 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $169,925.92 and approximately $39,962.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UBU Finance has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,512,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,766 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

