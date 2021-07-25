Ultra Market Cap Reaches $146.96 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $146.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,710.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.80 or 0.01293166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00362184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00077669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002512 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002433 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

