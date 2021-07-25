Unibright Price Up 11% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $194.75 million and $2.07 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.