Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00121231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00138799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,128.12 or 0.99675032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00860180 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

