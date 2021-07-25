UNICORN Token Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $89,919.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050700 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

