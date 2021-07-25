Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $41.07 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $104.26 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.64 or 0.00025233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

