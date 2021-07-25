Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $22.25 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and $100,347.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.25 or 0.00064422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

