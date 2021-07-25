Unify Reaches Market Cap of $40,034.12 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Unify has a total market cap of $40,034.12 and $10,783.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00356463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

