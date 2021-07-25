UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.57 million and $4.56 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00817555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.