UniMex Network Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $41,591.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00119313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.00 or 1.00144030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00866838 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,079,811 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

