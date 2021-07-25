Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $6.02 million and $84,253.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,769,946 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.