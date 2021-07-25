Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $388.50 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $19.44 or 0.00051124 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $11.42 billion and $388.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,353,119 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

