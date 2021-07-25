Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335.05 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Uniswap has a market cap of $10.51 billion and approximately $335.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.89 or 0.00052168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,349,049 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

