United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

UPS opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

